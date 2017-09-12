IUMS urges Saudi Arabia to free Muslim scholars

Preachers and scholars arrested in Saudi Arabia 'should not be used as pawns in political crisis', Doha-based IUMS says.Read More
Tuesday, 12 September 2017 08:00
Preachers and scholars arrested in Saudi Arabia 'should not be used as pawns in political crisis', Doha-based IUMS says.
The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has condemned the reported arrest of Muslim preachers and scholars in Saudi Arabia, urging Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to order their release.
Salman al-Auda, a prominent Muslim preacher and member of the IUMS's board of trustees, and more than 20 others "should not be used as pawns in political disputes", said IUMS in a statement issued late on Monday, referring to the dispute between Qatar and four other Arab states - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
"In regards to the crisis [with] the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, al-Auda has done nothing but call for unity between these brotherly countries," the statement read, noting that his last tweet urged GCC members to "come together for the sake of their people".
The IUMS is an organisation of Islamic theologians headed by chairman Yusuf al-Qaradawi, and headquartered in Qatar.
About 90,000 Muslim scholars are connected through the union, which claims to bring together Sunni and Shia Muslims.
Ali Qara Daghi, IUMS secretary-general, was quoted in the document as saying that Auda was known for his "moderate positions".
Saudi Arabia is yet to issue any official statement regarding the reported arrests.
The incident came to light on Twitter after Khalid bin Fahd al-Auda tweeted on Sunday that the Saudi authorities had arrested is brother Salman.
He did not elaborate on the time of the arrest or the possible reasons behind it.
READ MORE - Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates
On Monday, activists reported on social media that the Saudi authorities had detained more than 20 Muslim preachers and scholars for unspecified reasons.
Alongside Auda, those reportedly detained include prominent Saudi preachers Aaidh al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari.
The Gulf crisis that their arrests are linked to broke out on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting "extremists".
Qatar strongly denied the accusation.
The quartet imposed air, land and sea blockade on Qatar before handing over a list of 13 demands to Doha.
The move was seen by Doha as a direct attack on Qatar's sovereignty.
|Next >
Most Read News
- SDF fighters launch new anti-ISIL push in Deir Az Zor
- Syria army readies final push to capture Deir Az Zor
- Critics circle Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis
- Lavrov: Saudi Arabia committed to solve Syria crisis
- Russian air strikes kill 34 civilians near Deir Az Zor
- UN: 270,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in two weeks
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Lavrov: Saudi Arabia committed to solve Syria crisis
- Qatari FM: Doha ready for dialogue despite blockade
- NYT debunks fake ISIL statement on Qatar used by Saudis
- Saudi embassy may have funded 9/11 'dry run': report
- Lavrov urges direct talks, GCC unity amid Gulf crisis
- Qatari emir speaks to Saudi crown prince over Gulf row
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Confession
|Uri Avnery
|Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
|Jacob Hornberger
|Labor Day 2017
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Korean Conflict
|Allen L. Jasson
|Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
|Ludwig Watzal
|Labor Day 17
|Will Durst
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn