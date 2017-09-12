Tuesday, September 12, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Hamas ready to reconcile with Fatah: reports

Tuesday, 12 September 2017 09:56

View Comments

Group which rules Gaza had previously demanded Fatah end punitive measures as precondition for reconciliation deal.

Gaza

Hamas says it is ready to discuss reconciliation with the rival government of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas without preconditions.

The announcement follows a meeting between a high-level Hamas delegation and Egyptian intelligence officers last week in Cairo.

The delegation, which included Hamas chief Ismail Haniya and Yahya al-Sinwar, the Hamas prime minister of Gaza, discussed enhancing Egypt-Hamas relations, in addition to easing a 10-year-old blockade of the territory imposed by Egypt and Israel.

Hamas had previously demanded that Abbas end a series of measures taken against the group before it would consider sitting down to discuss a reconciliation deal.

READ MORE: Sole Gaza power station turned off due to fuel crisis

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority cut funding for electricity to Gaza and reduced the salaries of tens of thousands of public servants in a bid to compel Hamas to dissolve a contentious committee that it formed to run the territory in defiance of Abbas' government.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas said it was prepared to dissolve the committee.

The Hamas leadership told Egyptian intelligence officials that they agree to a Palestinian national consensus government that would carry out elections and be in charge of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem.

The website Al Resala, which is close to Hamas, reported that the Egyptian intelligence had contacted Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior Fatah official, in an attempt to bring Fatah and Hamas sides’ closer.

Fatah's central committee on Tuesday will decide whether to send Ahmad to Cairo in the near future.

The Palestinian factions split in the summer of 2007 after Hamas, which was democratically voted for in a general election a few months earlier, took over Gaza after a bitter factional feud.

Repeated attempts at reconciliation have since failed.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Syria army readies final push to ca...

Read More

UN nuclear watchdog defends Iran ag...

Read More

Iraq holding 1,400 foreign 'ISIL wi...

Read More

Lavrov: Saudi Arabia committed to s...

Read More

Ziad Doueiri faces Lebanon army tri...

Read More

18 soldiers killed in ISIL ambush i...

Read More

Global_News

Senators say Heather Heyer's killing was a 'domestic terrorist attack', calling for measures against hate groups.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.