Deadly attack hits Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Report dismisses claims by banks that under law they must provide services to illegal Jewish settlements in West Bank.Read More
Wednesday, 13 September 2017 07:57
The latest attack in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula claims the lives of seven, following Monday's attack which killed 18.
At least seven people are dead following a shootout in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday, a military official said.
Two conscripts and five others were killed after a suicide bomber attempted to "storm" a checkpoint outside the town of Rafah, near Egypt's border with the Gaza strip, according to Colonel Tamer el-Rifai.
No group immediately assumed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded two others.
The incident occurred just two days after a deadly ISIL attack in the restive region claimed the lives of 18 policemen.
READ MORE:18 soldiers killed in ISIL ambush in Egypt's Sinai
Monday's attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was the deadliest against government security forces since July, when the group attacked a remote army outpost in Rafah, killing 23 soldiers.
Egypt has battled fighters in Sinai for years, but the rebellion became far more deadly after the 2013 military removal of Mohamed Morsi.
The Sinai Peninsula borders Israel and the Gaza Strip.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- SDF fighters launch new anti-ISIL push in Deir Az Zor
- Syria army readies final push to capture Deir Az Zor
- Critics circle Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis
- Lavrov: Saudi Arabia committed to solve Syria crisis
- Russian air strikes kill 34 civilians near Deir Az Zor
- Yusuf al-Qaradawi removed from Interpol wanted list
Global_News
Donation
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Book Review: Max S. Powers' America's Nuclear Wastelands (2008)
|Ace Hoffman
|A Confession
|Uri Avnery
|Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
|Jacob Hornberger
|Labor Day 2017
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Korean Conflict
|Allen L. Jasson
|Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
|Ludwig Watzal
|Labor Day 17
|Will Durst
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn