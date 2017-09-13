Wednesday, September 13, 2017
   
Deadly attack hits Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 07:57

The latest attack in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula claims the lives of seven, following Monday's attack which killed 18.

Sinai Peninsula

At least seven people are dead following a shootout in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday, a military official said.

Two conscripts and five others were killed after a suicide bomber attempted to "storm" a checkpoint outside the town of Rafah, near Egypt's border with the Gaza strip, according to Colonel Tamer el-Rifai.

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded two others.

The incident occurred just two days after a deadly ISIL attack in the restive region claimed the lives of 18 policemen.

READ MORE:18 soldiers killed in ISIL ambush in Egypt's Sinai

Monday's attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was the deadliest against government security forces since July, when the group attacked a remote army outpost in Rafah, killing 23 soldiers.

Egypt has battled fighters in Sinai for years, but the rebellion became far more deadly after the 2013 military removal of Mohamed Morsi.

The Sinai Peninsula borders Israel and the Gaza Strip.

