Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Tillerson visits Qatar in new push to end Gulf crisis

Sunday, 22 October 2017 14:22

View Comments

Top US diplomat arrives in Doha after visit in Saudi Arabia as part of renewed efforts to resolve GCC diplomatic rift.

Tillerson and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Saudi Arabia is not willing to begin direct talks to resolve a months-long diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

The top US diplomat made the comments on Sunday during a visit to Qatar, where he arrived following a stop in Saudi Arabia as part of a new push to end the dispute.

In Qatar's capital, Doha, Tillerson held talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

In a joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart, Tillerson said he is not hopeful Saudi Arabia is willing to enter discussions to resolve the crisis.

"In my meetings with [Saudi] Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, I asked him to please engage in dialogue, [but] there is not a strong indication that parties are ready to talk yet," said Tillerson, referring to his earlier discussions in Riyadh.

"We cannot force talks upon people who are not ready to talk."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on their Gulf neighbour, accusing it of financing "terrorism" and maintaining too close of ties to their regional rival, Iran. Doha denies the allegations.

Tillerson and expressed concern about the effect of the crisis on the region's stability.

"It's very important for the GCC to continue to pursue unity," he told reporters, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc that includes Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman as its members.

"It is most effective when it is unified and none of us can afford to let this dispute linger," he added, renewing a call for dialogue to resolve the dispute.

"We ask that everyone minimises the rhetoric and de-escalate the tensions and take steps to do so."

'Threat to collective security'

For his part, Qatar's foreign minister reaffirmed Doha's commitment to dialogue and emphasised the need for the crisis to be resolved.

"The GCC is quite important for the collective security and we feel sorry that the GCC will be the victim of the crisis against the state of Qatar," he said.

"This has affected directly the collective security of the GCC because of the behaviour of the blockading countries."

Earlier on Sunday, Tillerson participated in the inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Committee in Riyadh, along with Saudi King Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

The committee aims to improve ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia that have long been regional rivals.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Egypt police suffer scores of casua...

Read More

Iraq forces in full control of Kirk...

Read More

Iraq army seizes town near Erbil af...

Read More

'100,000 flee Kirkuk' since Iraqi a...

Read More

Palestinian official: Unity deal wi...

Read More

Israel closes Palestinian media gro...

Read More

Global_News

US-backed rebels oust ISIL fighters 'with little damage' after a 'large-scale' push to seize Syria's biggest oilfield.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.