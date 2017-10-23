Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

SDF says it captured al-Omar oilfield from ISIL

Sunday, 22 October 2017 14:57

View Comments

US-backed rebels oust ISIL fighters 'with little damage' after a 'large-scale' push to seize Syria's biggest oilfield.

SDF forces

A coalition of US-backed Kurdish and Arab forces in Syria says it has captured the country's largest oilfield from ISIL fighters.

Laila al-Abdullah, spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said the al-Omar oilfield came under the alliance's control following a "large-scale military operation" in the early hours of Sunday.

The SDF drove ISIL out of the area's fields "with little damage", Abdullah said in a statement, adding that its forces were now clashing with ISIL fighters holed up in an adjacent housing complex.

The coalition is in a race against Russian-backed Syrian governments’ troops to seize parts of the resource-rich Deir Az Zor province bordering Iraq.

Al-Omar is located on the east bank of the Euphrates River in eastern Deir Az Zor. Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have also gained ground in recent weeks on the west bank of the river, advancing under the cover of Russian air raids.

'Delicate situation'

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor tracking developments in Syria's conflict via a network of sources on the ground, said on Sunday it had been informed that the SDF had "managed to enter" the oilfield.

It said the SDF's advance in al-Omar came after government forces withdrew from the area following an attack by ISIL fighters.

Last month, the SDF said it had captured the Conoco gas field and plant in Deir Az Zor.

Earlier this week, the US-backed fighters announced the capture of Raqqa, ISIL's self-proclaimed capital in Syria, after a four-month operation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Egypt police suffer scores of casua...

Read More

Iraq forces in full control of Kirk...

Read More

Iraq army seizes town near Erbil af...

Read More

'100,000 flee Kirkuk' since Iraqi a...

Read More

Palestinian official: Unity deal wi...

Read More

Israel closes Palestinian media gro...

Read More

Global_News

US-backed rebels oust ISIL fighters 'with little damage' after a 'large-scale' push to seize Syria's biggest oilfield.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.