Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Kurds accuse Baghdad of troop build-up on region border

Monday, 23 October 2017 11:43

View Comments

Kurdish officials in northern Iraq express concern over 'dangerous deployment' of Iraqi troops and allied militia.

Iraqi army

The Kurdish leadership in northern Iraq has accused the federal government in Baghdad of continuing to mobilise security forces towards the borders of the country's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said on Monday that it was concerned over the "dangerous deployment" of Iraqi troops and allied militia in the region. 

"In the last 48 hours, Iraq has continued to deploy tanks and artillery, as well as American equipment, including Humvees and Armoured Personnel Carriers," it said in a statement on Monday.

"Iraq has shown zero signs of de-escalating their military aggression against the people of Kurdistan Region," said KRSC, urging Baghdad to stop the military buildup.

"We call on the Iraqi government to immediately cease its military aggression and withdraw from all territories." 

There was no immediate comment from Baghdad.

Kirkuk advance

The Iraqi army, backed by Iran-trained Shia militia, on Saturday claimed control of all of oil-rich Kirkuk province following the capture of Altun Kupri following intense fighting against Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Baghdad's forces had previously captured Kirkuk city, as part of a major military operation in the wake of a controversial September 25 referendum on Kurdish secession that Baghdad had declared illegal.

As the Iraqi army advanced, tens of thousands of people, including civilians and Peshmerga fighters, fled the disputed multi-ethnic city, home to about a million Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and Christians.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces seized Kirkuk, Iraq's second oil hub, in mid-2014 when Iraqi troops withdrew from the advancing ISIL (also known as ISIS) group.

'Shock and disarray'

Separately, parliamentary and presidential elections set for November 1 were delayed on Monday after political parties reportedly failed to present candidates. 

Yerevan Saeed, a Kurdish affairs analyst and researcher at the Middle East Research Institute, said that the underlying causes for the delay appeared to be deeper.

"The Kurdish leadership is in a state of shock and disarray after they lost almost 45 percent of the territory that they had controlled since 2014," he said from Washington, DC.

"It is all about the repercussions and unintended consequences of the referendum, and the regional and international pressure on the leadership of the Kurdish Regional Government," he added.

"The referendum was supposed to consolidate the legitimacy and also the position of the ruling Kurdish party, but obviously that backfired."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

SDF says it captured al-Omar oilfie...

Read More

Tillerson visits Qatar in new push ...

Read More

Hamas: No rift with Qatar over Fata...

Read More

Tillerson renews Gulf crisis talks ...

Read More

Palestinian hunger striker's health...

Read More

Egypt police suffer scores of casua...

Read More

Global_News

Kurdish officials in northern Iraq express concern over 'dangerous deployment' of Iraqi troops and allied militia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.