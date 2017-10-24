Tuesday, October 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Abadi tells Tillerson: PMF is hope of Iraq and region

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 08:28

View Comments

Iraqi PM defends role of Iran-backed militias after top US diplomat calls for them to be expelled from the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has rejected a call by Washington for Iranian-backed fighters to leave Iraq at a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Baghdad.

Tillerson made the unannounced visit to the Iraqi capital on Monday came amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the role of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Shia paramilitaries that helped defeat ISIL in Iraq.

The top US diplomat had previously called for Iraq-based "Iranian militias ... to go home" as the fight against ISIL "is coming to a close".

READ MORE: Kurds accuse Baghdad of troop build-up on region border

But Abadi insisted on Monday that the force consists solely of Iraqi nationals who "fought terrorism" and made sacrifices that contributed to victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group.

Calling it "part of the Iraqi institutions," Abadi said PMF fighters "should be encouraged because they will be the hope of country and the region", according to a statement by his media office.

Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, waded into debate, tweeting on Monday: "Exactly what country is it that Iraqis who rose up to defend their homes against ISIS return to?"

Tillerson's visit to Baghdad came a few days after the Iraqi army, backed by the PMF, claimed control of all of oil-rich Kirkuk province after it captured Altun Kupri town following intense fighting with Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Baghdad's forces had previously captured Kirkuk city, as part of a major military operation in the wake of a controversial September 25 referendum on Kurdish secession that Baghdad had declared illegal.

Tillerson and Abadi, along with Saudi King Salman, also participated in the inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Committee in Riyadh on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, before meeting Abadi for the second time in two days, Tillerson flew from Qatar to Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, where he met President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

ISIL accused of killing scores of Q...

Read More

Kurds accuse Baghdad of troop build...

Read More

Syrian regime traps 400,000 civilia...

Read More

Russia accuses US coalition of deci...

Read More

Gorran says Barzani should resign a...

Read More

Rights groups blast Egypt's human r...

Read More

Global_News

A former Belgian police officer confesses at his deathbed that he was one of the 'Crazy Brabant Killers' in the 1980s.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.