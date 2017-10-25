Wednesday, October 25, 2017
   
Human rights activists go on trial in Turkey

Wednesday, 25 October 2017 08:29

Authorities accuse 11 human rights workers of links to the Gulen movement and Kurdish separatists at trial in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities have put 11 human rights activists on trial, including the chairman of Amnesty International in Turkey, Taner Kilic.

Those facing charges at Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse on Wednesday were arrested in separate police raids in June and July and include one Swede and a German national.

Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, is also among those on trial.

Accusations include supporting groups that Turkey has proscribed as terrorist organisations, such as the Gulen movement, and Kurdish separatist factions. 

If convicted, the activists could face up to 15 years in prison.

The Gulen movement, led by exiled Turkish religious leader, Fethullah Gulen, is accused by Turkey's authorities of plotting a failed military coup in July 2016, which left around 300 people dead.

In its aftermath authorities launched a broad crackdown on anyone suspected of ties to the group.

Turkey is also fighting Kurdish separatists from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its splinter organisations.

'No substance or foundation'

Those present also included opposition politicians and also a deputy in the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Protesters outside the building carried banners condemning the trial and what they believe to be a worsening atmosphere for free expression in the aftermath of the coup.  

Amnesty International says the case against Kilic is without "substance or foundation" and called for the release of all of the accused.

"These two trials will be an acid test for the Turkish justice system and will demonstrate whether standing up for human rights has now become a crime in Turkey," said Amnesty's John Dalhuisen.

Global_News

Globally, over 260 million people have no access to education; this failure requires a collective international response.

Read More

Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.