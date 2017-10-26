Thursday, October 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

GCC, US slap sanctions on Yemen 'terror' financiers

Thursday, 26 October 2017 09:22

View Comments

Feuding Gulf states agree to impose 'terrorist' financing sanctions on 11 people and two entities in war-torn Yemen.

Qatar, the United States and five Gulf nations have imposed sanctions on 11 people and two organisations accused of financing al-Qaeda and ISIL in Yemen (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS), according to Qatari state media.

Qatar's National Counter-Terrorism Committee said in a statement on Wednesday the individuals and entities would face asset freezes and travel bans, in a move that shows "Qatar's strong and continuous commitment to combatting terrorism and terrorism financing".

"We are committed to taking the necessary steps to defeat terrorism in all its forms, and will continue to work closely with the United States to impose sanctions on those who facilitate terrorist activity," Major-General Abdulaziz Al Ansari was quoted as saying by Qatar News Agency.

READ MORE: US and Qatar sign deal on fighting terrorism

The announcement signalled rare cooperation between Qatar and some fellow members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that have blockaded it for nearly five months.

GCC members Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with Egypt, imposed the blockade on June 5, accusing Qatar of supporting "terrorism and extremism" - an accusation Doha vehemently denies.

Qatar signed an agreement in July with the US on intelligence and finance cooperation in tackling "terrorism".

The Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) was created in May and involves the US and the six members of the GCC: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

The TFTC's decision to impose sanctions was first announced on Wednesday by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was speaking at a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Iraqi Kurds propose to freeze refer...

Read More

5,600 'have returned home' from ISI...

Read More

Saudi crown prince promises 'return...

Read More

Human rights activists go on trial ...

Read More

Qatar commits to Kuwait's mediation...

Read More

Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strate...

Read More

Global_News

Sanctions are aimed at limiting Iran's regional reach to financing and arming the Lebanese armed group.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.