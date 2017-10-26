GCC, US slap sanctions on Yemen 'terror' financiers

Feuding Gulf states agree to impose 'terrorist' financing sanctions on 11 people and two entities in war-torn Yemen.

Qatar, the United States and five Gulf nations have imposed sanctions on 11 people and two organisations accused of financing al-Qaeda and ISIL in Yemen (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS), according to Qatari state media.

Qatar's National Counter-Terrorism Committee said in a statement on Wednesday the individuals and entities would face asset freezes and travel bans, in a move that shows "Qatar's strong and continuous commitment to combatting terrorism and terrorism financing".

"We are committed to taking the necessary steps to defeat terrorism in all its forms, and will continue to work closely with the United States to impose sanctions on those who facilitate terrorist activity," Major-General Abdulaziz Al Ansari was quoted as saying by Qatar News Agency.

The announcement signalled rare cooperation between Qatar and some fellow members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that have blockaded it for nearly five months.

GCC members Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with Egypt, imposed the blockade on June 5, accusing Qatar of supporting "terrorism and extremism" - an accusation Doha vehemently denies.

Qatar signed an agreement in July with the US on intelligence and finance cooperation in tackling "terrorism".

The Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) was created in May and involves the US and the six members of the GCC: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

The TFTC's decision to impose sanctions was first announced on Wednesday by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was speaking at a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.