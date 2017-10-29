Sunday, October 29, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Egypt's Sisi orders security reshuffle after attacks

Sunday, 29 October 2017 10:20

View Comments

Egyptian president replaces head of top security body after ambush left scores of soldiers dead southwest of Cairo.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has replaced senior security officials in the wake of an ambush that left 54 soldiers dead in the Western Desert. 

The reshuffle on Saturday saw 11 security officials, including the head of the National Security Agency (NSA), lose their jobs or assigned to other positions, according to Egyptian state media. 

General Mahmoud Shaarawy, the former head of the NSA, was assigned to handle port security, and replaced by General Mahmoud Tawfiq, the Ahram newspaper reported. 

Sisi followed the shake-up with a meeting of his top security officials, in which he promised to tighten security and pursue the armed group's responsible for last week's attack.

At least 55 members of the security forces were killed during an ambush near the Bahariya Oasis in Egypt's Western Desert, around 180 miles southwest of the capital Cairo.

The attack was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years and came just over a month after a similar ambush in Sinai, killed 18 soldiers.

An earlier attack in July on an army checkpoint in Sinai left 26 soldiers dead, including a colonel. 

Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, which has established a strong presence in the Sinai peninsula.

However, in recent years violence has spread to the mainland, particularly in the west of the country, where Egypt shares a long and porous border with Libya, a country with plentiful stock of weapons and fighters.

ISIL is just one of the armed groups involved in armed struggle with the Egyptian state, and several more have formed in the aftermath of the 2013 coup, though little is known about them. 

As well as security forces, attacks have also focused on Egypt's minority Coptic Christian population and Sufi Muslims in Sinai.

In May at least 28 Coptic Christians were killed while travelling to a monastery in Minya province. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Qatar emir: Trump offered US meetin...

Read More

Haider al-Abadi halts operation in ...

Read More

UN panel blames Syrian forces for K...

Read More

US calls for dialogue in Iraqi-Kurd...

Read More

Qatar approves new bill to protect ...

Read More

UN aid chief raises deep concern in...

Read More

Global_News

Legislation would add some 140,000 Israelis living in illegal settlements to the city's population.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman New York Times Acknowledges US Global Empire
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.