Monday, October 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Bahrain calls for 'freeze' of Qatar's GCC membership

Monday, 30 October 2017 10:15

View Comments

Foreign Minister Khalid al-Khalifa calls for freeze of Doha's membership of the Gulf bloc until it submits to demands.

Bahrain will not attend the next Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit if Qatar attends, the Bahraini foreign minister said in a series of tweets, in which he also called for Doha to be suspended from the bloc.

In the posts made late Sunday night, Khalid al-Khalifa said Qatar's membership of the bloc should be frozen until it submits to demands made by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE.

"Bahrain will not attend the GCC summit and sit with Qatar ... The right step needed to maintain the GCC is to freeze Qatar's membership until it comes to its senses and complies with our list of demands," Khalifa said.

"Given what comes from Qatar, from its rogue policy and pervasive evil nature that threatens our national security, our countries have taken the important step of boycotting Qatar and imposing a siege on it," he added. 

Khalifa's tweets are the first admission by a member of the quartet that they are besieging Qatar after previously claiming there was merely a boycott of the country and that Doha had no grounds to complain.

READ MORE: Qatari emir: Our sovereignty is a red line

The comments were made shortly after the broadcast of a CBS interview with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which he condemned attempts to encroach on his country's sovereignty.

"Our sovereignty is a red line. We don't accept anybody interfering our sovereignty. When you tell me to close a channel like Al Jazeera, history will write one day in 50, 60 or 70 years how it changed the whole idea of free speech in the region," Sheikh Tamim said of the demands.

Bahrain and its allies, which have imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on Qatar since June, accuse Doha of supporting terrorist groups.

Demands made by the quartet include suspension of support for groups, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, cooling of ties with Iran, shutting down Al Jazeera and several other media outlets, and the removal of Turkish troops from Qatar. 

READ MORE: Qatar emir: Trump offered US meeting to end Gulf crisis

Qatar has vehemently denied the accusations and rejected the demands.

"They don't like our independence, the way how we are thinking, our vision for the region. We want freedom of speech for the people of the region. And they're not happy with that. And so they think that this is a threat to them," the emir told Charlie Rose on the 60 Minutes strand.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Masoud Barzani to step down as KRG ...

Read More

Israel delays vote on bill to Judai...

Read More

Rouhani: Iran will continue to prod...

Read More

Egypt's Sisi orders security reshuf...

Read More

IAEA's Yukiya Amano: Iran is living...

Read More

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani will ...

Read More

Global_News

At least nine Palestinians are also wounded and taken for treatment in hospital at Khan Yunis town, officials say.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman New York Times Acknowledges US Global Empire
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.