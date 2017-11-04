ISIL loses al-Qaim in Iraq and Deir Az Zor in Syria

Fighters lose more ground with recapture of al-Qaim by Iraqi forces, after defeat in Deir Az Zor city across the border.Read More
Saturday, 04 November 2017 10:54
Fighters lose more ground with recapture of al-Qaim by Iraqi forces, after defeat in Deir Az Zor city across the border.
ISIL has lost further ground in Iraq and Syria as the armies of both countries and the Syrian opposition squeeze its forces.
Late on Friday, Haider al-Abadi, Iraq's prime minister, announced the recapture of al-Qaim, the group's last stronghold in Iraq.
Iraqi forces took full control of the city on the Syrian border after seizing the last border crossing held by ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group.
They have been getting help from Sunni tribal fighters and the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia paramilitary force.
Just five months ago, ISIL still controlled vast expanses of territory, including major cities, on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border.
Since then, it has been driven out of Mosul in Iraq and its self-declared capital Raqqa and Deir Az Zor in Syria.
The fighters now only control a chunk of territory in Iraq's northwest, along the Syrian border.
Earlier on Friday, Syria's army said it was in control of Deir Az Zor, the capital of an oil-rich eponymous region that was crucial for ISIL's finances.
The campaign to retake the eastern city began in September when government forces managed to break the three-year siege of the eastern Syrian city by ISIL.
|Next >
Most Read News
- North Korea: Nuclear deterrent prevents US invasion
- Palestinian students slam Balfour celebration to PM May
- Balfour Declaration protested in various parts of globe
- Trump reactions to ISIL and far-right attacks compared
- Iran: No need to extend 2,000km ballistic missile range
- Philippines: Indonesian ISIL fighter arrested in Marawi
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Violence hits Druze village Hader in Syria's Quneitra
- Syria's army retakes Deir Az Zor city from ISIL
- Syrian military claims gains in Deir Az Zor battle
- NYC attack: Sayfullo Saipov charged with 'terrorism'
- Philippines: Indonesian ISIL fighter arrested in Marawi
- Syria opposition rejects Russian dialogue initiative
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger
|UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
|Gideon Polya
|David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
|Ludwig Watzal
|A System Problem for Democracy
|Lawrence Davidson
|Pickled Cucumbers
|Uri Avnery
|Stolen Wallets
|Will Durst