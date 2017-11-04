Saturday, November 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

ISIL loses al-Qaim in Iraq and Deir Az Zor in Syria

Saturday, 04 November 2017 10:54

View Comments

Fighters lose more ground with recapture of al-Qaim by Iraqi forces, after defeat in Deir Az Zor city across the border.

ISIL has lost further ground in Iraq and Syria as the armies of both countries and the Syrian opposition squeeze its forces.

Late on Friday, Haider al-Abadi, Iraq's prime minister, announced the recapture of al-Qaim, the group's last stronghold in Iraq.

Iraqi forces took full control of the city on the Syrian border after seizing the last border crossing held by ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group.

They have been getting help from Sunni tribal fighters and the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia paramilitary force.

Just five months ago, ISIL still controlled vast expanses of territory, including major cities, on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border.

Since then, it has been driven out of Mosul in Iraq and its self-declared capital Raqqa and Deir Az Zor in Syria.

The fighters now only control a chunk of territory in Iraq's northwest, along the Syrian border.

Earlier on Friday, Syria's army said it was in control of Deir Az Zor, the capital of an oil-rich eponymous region that was crucial for ISIL's finances.

The campaign to retake the eastern city began in September when government forces managed to break the three-year siege of the eastern Syrian city by ISIL.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Javad Zarif shrugs off Iran-al Qaed...

Read More

Violence hits Druze village Hader i...

Read More

Syria's army retakes Deir Az Zor ci...

Read More

Syrian military claims gains in Dei...

Read More

Balfour Declaration protested in va...

Read More

Bahrain charges opposition leader w...

Read More

Global_News

Fighters lose more ground with recapture of al-Qaim by Iraqi forces, after defeat in Deir Az Zor city across the border.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.