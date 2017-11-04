Saturday, November 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Yemen's Houthis fire missile at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

Saturday, 04 November 2017 13:27

View Comments

Saudi security official says missile fired from Yemen intercepted near the capital's King Khalid International Airport.

Houthis fire missile

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a loud explosion in Riyadh, saying they fired a long-range ballistic missile that travelled more than 800km over the border with Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the rebels said they launched a Burkan 2-H missile towards Riyadh late on Saturday, a Scud-type missile with a range of more than 800km.

"The capital cities of countries that continually shell us, targeting innocent civilians, will not be spared from our missiles," the spokesman said.

Al Masirah, a TV network run by the Houthi rebels, also claimed responsibility for the attack on their social media account.

According to videos published on social media, smoke could be seen rising from an area near Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The official Saudi news agency SPA quoted Colonel Turki al-Maliki as saying that at exactly 8:07pm local time, a ballistic missile was fired from Yemeni territory towards the kingdom.

Maliki said Saudi forces used a surface-to-air Patriot missile to destroy the missile which shattered into fragments in an uninhabited area east of the airport.

He said there were no reported casualties.

MWC News could not independently verify the reports.

In an interview earlier this month, Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi rebels, threatened to to escalate operations on the Yemen-Saudi border and target deep inside the kingdom.

mlitary-action

"The Saudis started the war. Our response will continue and increase, whether it's targeting deep inside Saudi Arabia, targeting military positions where Saudi jets fly from or military bases inside Yemeni territory," Abdul Salam said.

"Abu Dhabi and others that target Yemen, are as far as we're concerned - a fair military target. Any country that targets Yemen will be struck by our missiles."

The war in Yemen, the Arab region's poorest country, started in 2014 after Houthi rebels seized control of the capital Sanaa and began pushing south towards the country's third-biggest city, Aden.

Concerned by the rise of the Houthi rebels, believed to be backed by regional rival Iran, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Sunni Arab states launched an intervention in 2015 in the form of a massive air campaign aimed at reinstalling President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government.

Since then, more than 10,000 people have been killed and at least 40,000 wounded, mostly from Saudi-led air strikes.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Javad Zarif shrugs off Iran-al Qaed...

Read More

Violence hits Druze village Hader i...

Read More

Syria's army retakes Deir Az Zor ci...

Read More

Syrian military claims gains in Dei...

Read More

Balfour Declaration protested in va...

Read More

Bahrain charges opposition leader w...

Read More

Global_News

Meteb bin Abdullah, National Guard head, and Adel Fakeih, economy minister, sacked in continuing changes in the kingdom.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.