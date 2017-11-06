Monday, November 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi helicopter crash 'kills high-ranking prince'

Monday, 06 November 2017 10:51

View Comments

Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Al Saud was travelling with regional officials in Asir province when the crash happened.

A helicopter carrying several Saudi officials, including a high-ranking prince, has crashed in the kingdom's southwest near the border with Yemen.

Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Al Saud, deputy governor of Asir province, was on a tour of local projects west of the city of Abha when the crash happened on Sunday evening.

The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement on Monday that the helicopter's wreckage had been found and an investigation was under way.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. 

The Saudi-owned news channel Al Arabiya reported that Prince Mansour bin Muqrin died in the crash. Seven other officials were also reportedly killed.

The son of former Crown Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mansour bin Muqrin was appointed deputy governor of Asir province, which borders Yemen, earlier this year. 

Videos posted on Twitter hours before the crash showed him carrying out an inspection of defence and environmental projects.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

'This is the worst day since the st...

Read More

Nasrallah: 'It was not our wish for...

Read More

Iraq: Twin suicide attacks kill at ...

Read More

Aden: Troops killed in attack on go...

Read More

Bahrain re-opens border dispute wit...

Read More

Saudi Arabia princes detained, mini...

Read More

Global_News

Carles Puigdemont and four cabinet members turned themselves in after an EU-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.