Saudi anti-corruption purge: All the latest updates

Here are the latest developments since Saudi Arabia began a new "anti-corruption" purge:

Saudi UN envoy: Detainees to get due process. Speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, Abdallah al-Mouallim assured that the detainees would be granted due process.

Kuwait banks told to examine Saudi accounts. Kuwaiti banks have been told by the central bank to provide account details relating to some Saudi Arabian nationals, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Some banks in Bahrain had also been asked to provide information on any accounts held by Saudi citizens caught up in the anti-graft campaign.

Some banks in Bahrain had also been asked to provide information on any accounts held by Saudi citizens caught up in the anti-graft campaign.

Credit risk surges in Saudi Arabia. The cost of insuring debt in Saudi Arabia is at a 22-month high, according to data published by Bloomberg on Sunday.

Report alleges detainees injury. Citing sources close to Saudi Arabia's royal court, Middle East Eye reported on Sunday that some of the Saudi royals detained have been hospitalised.

November 5 - 11

World Bank applauds fighting corruption. Hafez Ghanem, vice president of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa told Arab News on Saturday that fighting corruption is important for development in Saudi Arabia.

Ghanem, however, declined to comment on specific legal proceedings in the Kingdom.

Fake photos of detained royals. Photos shared on social media of Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal and other royals detained in the anti-corruption purge appeared to be mockups for an upcoming TV show.

Fake photos of detained royals. Photos shared on social media of Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal and other royals detained in the anti-corruption purge appeared to be mockups for an upcoming TV show.

"It raises a few concerns until we see more clearly how these particular individuals are dealt with," Tillerson added.

GCC stock markets tank . Total market capitalisation for the region has fallen to its lowest level since 2016, as per Bloomberg's data published on Friday.

GCC stock markets tank. Total market capitalisation for the region has fallen to its lowest level since 2016, as per Bloomberg's data published on Friday.

King Salman appoints more judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday to appoint and promote 50 judges at the Board of Grievances, the state news agency SPA said.

Tillerson speaks to al-Jubeir. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir about the situation in Saudi Arabia, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

Seven released without charge. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained.

Al-Mojeb also said: "To ensure individuals enjoy full legal rights under Saudi law, no more personal info to be revealed at this time."

King Salman appoints new judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said.

UAE central bank calls for account details. Citing a central bank notice seen by the Financial Times, FT reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates central bank has called on banks to provide information on accounts, deposits and transfers related to the 19 Saudis implicated in the anti-corruption crackdown.

Talal praised MBS before purge. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that detained Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal contacted him just days before being arrested.

According to Khashoggi, Bin Talal praised Mohamed bin Salman's vision and invited him to come back to the Kingdom and be part of it.

Saudi Arabia makes new arrests. A number of other individuals suspected of wrongdoing were arrested on Wednesday in an expansion of the crackdown, Reuters reported.

Others under scrutiny are being telephoned by investigators about their finances but appear to remain at liberty, one of the sources said.

Saudi's stock market continue to fall. Saudi Arabia's stock market continued to fall in early trade on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia reassures investors. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce and Investment issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring investors that the sweeping arrests would not affect businesses.

"The rights of individuals and legal entities, public funds, and private companies and institutions, including those owned by some of the accused and detainees," the statement reads.

More accounts frozen. Citing private sources, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi's central bank froze dozens of individuals who aren't under arrest.

The sources also claimed that the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sent a list with hundreds of names to lenders, telling them to freeze any accounts linked to them.

Trump welcomes Saudi arrests . US President Donald Trump expressed "great confidence" in Saudi leaders on Monday. "They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted.

"They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted.

Anti-corruption probe widens. Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body.

Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body. According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: " The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."

Houthis offer asylum to Saudi princes. Houthi rebels said on Sunday that they are willing to offer Saudi Princes political asylum in Yemen.

November 4, 2017