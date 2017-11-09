Group of prominent singers from several Gulf countries launch song accusing Qatar of creating the GCC crisis.Read More
News Middle East Saudi anti-corruption purge: All the latest updates
Last Updated on Thursday, 09 November 2017 09:06 Monday, 06 November 2017 11:58
By Agencies
All the latest updates following the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in Saudi Arabia.
November 4, Saudi Arabia began a new "anti-corruption" purge. Here are the latest developments since:
- Seven released without charge. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained.
- Al-Mojeb also said: "To ensure individuals enjoy full legal rights under Saudi law, no more personal info to be revealed at this time."
- King Salman appoints new judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said.
- UAE central bank calls for account details. Citing a central bank notice seen by the Financial Times, FT reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates central bank has called on banks to provide information on accounts, deposits and transfers related to the 19 Saudis implicated in the anti-corruption crackdown.
- Talal praised MBS before purge. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that detained Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal contacted him just days before being arrested.
- According to Khashoggi, Bin Talal praised Mohamed bin Salman’s vision and invited him to come back to the Kingdom and be part of it.
- Saudi Arabia makes new arrests. A number of other individuals suspected of wrongdoing were arrested on Wednesday in an expansion of the crackdown, Reuters reported.
- Others under scrutiny are being telephoned by investigators about their finances but appear to remain at liberty, one of the sources said.
- Saudi's stock market continue to fall. Saudi Arabia's stock market continued to fall in early trade on Wednesday.
- Saudi Arabia reassures investors. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce and Investment issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring investors that the sweeping arrests would not affect businesses.
- "The rights of individuals and legal entities, public funds, and private companies and institutions, including those owned by some of the accused and detainees," the statement reads.
- More accounts frozen. Citing private sources, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi's central bank froze dozens of individuals who aren't under arrest.
- The sources also claimed that the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sent a list with hundreds of names to lenders, telling them to freeze any accounts linked to them.
- Trump welcomes Saudi arrests. US President Donald Trump expressed "great confidence" in Saudi leaders on Monday. "They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted.
- Anti-corruption probe widens. Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body.
- According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: " The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."
- Houthis offer asylum to Saudi princes. Houthi rebels said on Sunday that they are willing to offer Saudi Princes political asylum in Yemen.
November 4, 2017
- Saudi Arabia princes arrested. Saudi Arabia dismisses a number of senior ministers and arrested nearly a dozen princes in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.
- In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alludes to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, in order to illicitly accrue money" for the creation of the anti-graft committee.
- The body has the power to issue arrest warrants and "prevent their remittance or transfer by persons and entities, whatever they might be", according to the statement.
- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a billionaire businessman who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, Prince Mitaab bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Faqih, the economy minister were among those held.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
Global_News
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Twitter users in Qatar decry song criticising nation
- Should investors fear purges in Saudi Arabia?
- Saudi 'freezes bank accounts' of Mohammed bin Nayef
- US urges UN action after Saudi blames Iran over missile
- Saudi air strikes kill children in Yemen's Hajjah area
- Saudi Crown Prince’s unprecedented power grab could come to haunt him
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
|Elias Akleh
|Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
|Uri Avnery
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger
|UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
|Gideon Polya
|David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
|Ludwig Watzal