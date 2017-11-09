Saudi anti-corruption purge: All the latest updates

All the latest updates following the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in Saudi Arabia.

November 4, Saudi Arabia began a new "anti-corruption" purge. Here are the latest developments since:

Seven released without charge. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained.

Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained. Al-Mojeb also said: "To ensure individuals enjoy full legal rights under Saudi law, no more personal info to be revealed at this time."

King Salman appoints new judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said.

Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said. UAE central bank calls for account details. Citing a central bank notice seen by the Financial Times, FT reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates central bank has called on banks to provide information on accounts, deposits and transfers related to the 19 Saudis implicated in the anti-corruption crackdown.

Talal praised MBS before purge. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that detained Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal contacted him just days before being arrested.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that detained Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal contacted him just days before being arrested. According to Khashoggi, Bin Talal praised Mohamed bin Salman’s vision and invited him to come back to the Kingdom and be part of it.

Saudi Arabia makes new arrests. A number of other individuals suspected of wrongdoing were arrested on Wednesday in an expansion of the crackdown, Reuters reported.

Others under scrutiny are being telephoned by investigators about their finances but appear to remain at liberty, one of the sources said.

Saudi's stock market continue to fall. Saudi Arabia's stock market continued to fall in early trade on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia reassures investors. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce and Investment issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring investors that the sweeping arrests would not affect businesses.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce and Investment issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring investors that the sweeping arrests would not affect businesses. "The rights of individuals and legal entities, public funds, and private companies and institutions, including those owned by some of the accused and detainees," the statement reads.

More accounts frozen. Citing private sources, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi's central bank froze dozens of individuals who aren't under arrest.

Citing private sources, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi's central bank froze dozens of individuals who aren't under arrest. The sources also claimed that the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sent a list with hundreds of names to lenders, telling them to freeze any accounts linked to them.

Trump welcomes Saudi arrests . US President Donald Trump expressed "great confidence" in Saudi leaders on Monday. "They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted.

US President Donald Trump expressed "great confidence" in Saudi leaders on Monday. "They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted. Anti-corruption probe widens . Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body.

Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body. According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: " The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."

Houthis offer asylum to Saudi princes. Houthi rebels said on Sunday that they are willing to offer Saudi Princes political asylum in Yemen.

November 4, 2017