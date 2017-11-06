Monday, November 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi corruption crackdown: All the latest updates

Monday, 06 November 2017 11:58

View Comments

All the latest updates following the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in Saudi Arabia.

The latest developments in Saudi Arabia since the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee on November 4:

  • Anti-corruption probe widens: Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly detained in an investigation by the new corruption body.
  • According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: "The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."
  • Bin Muqrin dies in crashA helicopter carrying several Saudi officials, including Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Al Saud, crashed on Sunday near the Saudi-Yemeni border.
  • The cause of the crash is still unknown.

November 4, 2017

  • Saudi Arabia princes detained: Saudi Arabia dismisses a number of senior ministers and detained nearly a dozen princes in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.
  • In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency, SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alludes to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, in order to illicitly accrue money" for the creation of the anti-graft committee.
  • The body has the power to issue arrest warrants and "prevent their remittance or transfer by persons and entities, whatever they might be", according to the statement.
  • Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a billionaire businessman who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, Prince Mitaab bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Faqih, the economy minister were among those held.
blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

'This is the worst day since the st...

Read More

Nasrallah: 'It was not our wish for...

Read More

Iraq: Twin suicide attacks kill at ...

Read More

Aden: Troops killed in attack on go...

Read More

Bahrain re-opens border dispute wit...

Read More

Saudi Arabia princes detained, mini...

Read More

Global_News

Saudi economy suffers as a political purge by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman widens.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.