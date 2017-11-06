Saudi corruption crackdown: All the latest updates

All the latest updates following the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in Saudi Arabia.

Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly detained in an investigation by the new corruption body. According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: "The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."

A helicopter carrying several Saudi officials, including Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Al Saud, crashed on Sunday near the Saudi-Yemeni border. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

November 4, 2017