Saudi economy suffers as a political purge by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman widens.
News Middle East Saudi corruption crackdown: All the latest updates
Monday, 06 November 2017 11:58
By Agencies
All the latest updates following the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in Saudi Arabia.
The latest developments in Saudi Arabia since the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee on November 4:
- Anti-corruption probe widens: Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly detained in an investigation by the new corruption body.
- According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: "The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."
- Bin Muqrin dies in crash: A helicopter carrying several Saudi officials, including Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Al Saud, crashed on Sunday near the Saudi-Yemeni border.
- The cause of the crash is still unknown.
November 4, 2017
- Saudi Arabia princes detained: Saudi Arabia dismisses a number of senior ministers and detained nearly a dozen princes in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.
- In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency, SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alludes to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, in order to illicitly accrue money" for the creation of the anti-graft committee.
- The body has the power to issue arrest warrants and "prevent their remittance or transfer by persons and entities, whatever they might be", according to the statement.
- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a billionaire businessman who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, Prince Mitaab bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Faqih, the economy minister were among those held.
