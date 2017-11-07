Tuesday, November 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi arranged resignation throws Lebanon into turmoil

Tuesday, 07 November 2017 09:29

View Comments

Saad Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s abrupt resignation over the weekend was bizarre even by the often twisted standards of Lebanese politics.

He made the surprise announcement from the Saudi capital in a pre-recorded message on a Saudi-owned TV station.

Stunned Lebanese are convinced Saudi Arabia, Hariri’s long-time ally, forced him to step down to effectively wreck the prime minister’s delicate compromise government with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

In doing so, the kingdom throws Lebanon into potential turmoil, forcing the small nation to become a new front in the regional fight for supremacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The move comes at a time when Iran and its allies are seen to have won the proxy war against some of the Saudi-backed forces in neighbouring Syria.

Sunni-led Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been intensifying its confrontation with Shia powerhouse Iran. The two camps support rival sides in countries across the region, worsening conflicts in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere.

Each also has its proxies in Lebanon, but in recent years, Lebanese parties have intently tried - largely successfully - to prevent those tensions from blowing up into full-scale violence in a country still haunted by memories from its own 1975-1990 civil war.

Shia Hezbollah dominates Lebanon, but it has sought not to provoke the Sunni community, which in turn has avoided crossing the armed group.

The fear among some Lebanese now is that Saudi Arabia will upset that balance, trying to compensate for its losses in proxy wars elsewhere.

In Syria, Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed fighters allied with the Syrian regime have recaptured large areas and are working to take a much-prized land corridor stretching from Tehran to the Mediterranean through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. By contrast, Saudi Arabia has been stuck in a fruitless war in Yemen against Iranian-backed Shia rebels, and a Saudi bid to isolate Qatar has failed to achieve its goals.

Saudi fingerprints were seen all over Hariri’s resignation on Saturday.

Hariri appeared on Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV in a recorded video from an undisclosed location, haltingly delivering a statement in which he accused Iran of meddling in Arab affairs and the Iran-backed Hezbollah of holding Lebanon hostage.

"Iran’s arms in the region will be cut off," he said, adding that he felt compelled to resign and that his life was endangered.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Saudi Arabia purge widens with 'arr...

Read More

US, Turkey to resume issuing non-im...

Read More

Baghdad court rules secession attem...

Read More

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Sal...

Read More

Saudi corruption crackdown: All the...

Read More

Saudi helicopter crash 'kills high-...

Read More

Global_News

Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s abrupt resignation over the weekend was bizarre even by the often twisted standards of Lebanese politics.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.