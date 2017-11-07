Al-Qaradawi calls for Islamic awakening

Crown prince accuses Iran of 'direct military aggression' as kingdom seeks to curb Iranian influence across the region.Read More
Tuesday, 07 November 2017 12:08
Muslim scholars should work to make the Muslim community strong again, says Yusuf al-Qaradawi, head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, in a scientific conference titled: "The pledge of the learned in the constants of Islam" in Istanbul on Monday.
"Islam has spread from the Arabian Peninsula to China, from the Samarkand to the Indian peninsula, Asia and Europe" in a short time. Now "it is our duty to restore the glory of the nation of Islam (Ummah) back to the level of those days, back to the days where the Muslims were rulers of the world. This is our promise to the Ummah" said al-Qaradawi.
The 5th Meeting of IUMS' Board of Trustees was attended by al-Qaradawi as well as Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, Selim Argun, and other scholars from across the globe.
The scholars discussed the conflicts in the Islamic world and the role of Muslim scholars in solving these problems, calling for an awakening of the Muslim community.
Al-Qaradawi said the scholars had to work to make the Muslim community strong again.
"If we would summarize the message of Prophet Muhammad in one word, we would say it is 'mercy'. Mercy for all creation," he said, adding scholars who bear the message of Islam should pave the way for the Ummah and move it forward.
In the closing declaration, the union expressed its appreciation of the progress since its inception, calling for the continuation of the academic, scientific, awareness-raising and innovative message for the Islamic community.
