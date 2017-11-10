Friday, November 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

US declines comment on Hariri's status in Saudi Arabia

Friday, 10 November 2017 09:55

View Comments

State Department spokeswoman says US charge d'affaires in Riyadh met Hariri but refuses to comment on the situation.

The United States has declined to comment on the status of Lebanon's former prime minister who suddenly announced his resignation from the Saudi capital last week and has yet to return to Beirut.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a press briefing on Thursday that Chris Henzel, the US charge d’affaires in Riyadh, met Saad Hariri on Wednesday, but refused to comment on where the meeting took place or to elaborate on Hariri's status.

"[The talks] were sensitive, private, diplomatic conversations," Nauert said.

"We have seen him. In terms of the conditions of him being held or the conversations between Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Hariri, I would have to refer you to the government of Saudi Arabia and also to Mr Hariri's office."

When asked by reporters whether the US has a comment regarding the resignation of Hariri, Nauert said it was an "internal matter that we couldn't comment on".

Russia threat

Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin, threatened on Thursday to refer Hariri's case to the UN Security Council if the "ambiguity" continues.

"The issue of Hariri's return to the country concerns the sovereign rights of Lebanon," Zasypkin said in an interview with Lebanese channel LBC.

Lebanese officials have said Hariri is likely to be under either house arrest or in temporary detention in Riyadh.

His resignation came on the same day that dozens of Saudi princes, senior ministers, businessmen were arrested in a purge carried out by a new anti-corruption committee led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

UAE plot to wage financial war on Q...

Read More

UN: Yemen facing massive famine if ...

Read More

Qatar appoints four women to Shura ...

Read More

Saudi Arabia orders citizens to lea...

Read More

Twitter users in Qatar decry song c...

Read More

Saudi 'freezes bank accounts' of Mo...

Read More

Global_News

In interview, Adel al-Jubeir urges new sanctions against Iran and backs kingdom's 'decisive action' against corruption.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.