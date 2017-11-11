Saturday, November 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Trump, Putin agree 'no military solution' in Syria

Saturday, 11 November 2017 10:15

View Comments

Kremlin says conflict needs a final resolution in the framework of the so-called Geneva process.

Trump, Putin

Russia and the United States will continue their efforts fighting against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group in Syria, US President Donald Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin have agreed.

In a joint statement released by the Kremlin and Washington issued on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam on Saturday, the leaders agreed there was no military solution to the conflict in Syria and called on all parties to take part in the Geneva process.

The White House did not immediately confirm the details of the statement.

Syria's Bashar al-Assad's commitment to the process, in line with a UN Security Council resolution, implies "constitutional reform and free and fair elections under the supervision of the United Nations" in which all Syrians can participate, the statement further said.

Local Russian media also reported that the two parties promised to maintain existing Russian-US military channels of communication to ensure the security of the armed forces.

Russia has been the Syrian government's main ally in the six-year civil war, while the US has been backing the Syrian Kurdish rebels on the ground since 2014.

The US has led a coalition carrying out air raids against ISIL, also known as ISIS, in Syria.

The armed group has been pushed from its main strongholds in recent months by the Syrian army and the US-backed Kurdish and Arab coalition.

Trump and Putin also confirmed their support for de-escalation zones in Syria, including one in the southwest that the presidents agreed to at a meeting in July in Germany.

They also called on UN members to increase humanitarian aid contributions for Syria.

Although a meeting between Trump and Putin was widely expected at the APEC summit, the Kremlin statement did not confirm details of their talk.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Saudi FM: Iran 'number one state sp...

Read More

Nasrallah says Saad Hariri resignat...

Read More

US declines comment on Hariri's sta...

Read More

HRW: Louvre Abu Dhabi 'tainted' by ...

Read More

UAE plot to wage financial war on Q...

Read More

UN: Yemen facing massive famine if ...

Read More

Global_News

President wants to know what is preventing PM from returning to Beirut from Riyadh where he announced his resignation.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.