Saturday, November 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi coalition bombs Houthi defence ministry in Yemen

Saturday, 11 November 2017 11:24

View Comments

Eight civilians wounded after residential area also hit by an air attack in the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition bombed the Houthi rebel-controlled Defence Ministry in Yemen's capital Sanaa, local media reported.

Two air strikes targeted the ministry late on Friday and plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building, the rebel media network Al Masirah quoted witnesses as saying.

One of the missiles hit a residential area near the ministry, wounding at least eight civilians, it said. The casualty toll could rise as rescuers search through the rubble for survivors.

The coalition has intensified air strikes in Yemen since the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the Saudi capital, Riyadh, a week ago.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for supplying the rebels with the missile, sparking tensions between the Middle East rivals and fears of a military confrontation.

The war in Yemen, the region's poorest country, started in 2014 after Houthi rebels seized control of Sanaa and began pushing south towards the country's third-biggest city Aden.

Concerned by the rise of the rebels, who are allegedly backed by Iran, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Sunni Arab states launched a massive air campaign in 2015 aimed at reinstalling President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government.

Since then, more than 10,000 people have been killed and at least 40,000 wounded, mostly from Saudi-led air strikes.

The war has also led to a deadly cholera outbreak with 900,000 suspected cases reported since April, and fears of mass starvation just weeks away because of a Saudi blockade on the impoverished country.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Saudi FM: Iran 'number one state sp...

Read More

Nasrallah says Saad Hariri resignat...

Read More

US declines comment on Hariri's sta...

Read More

HRW: Louvre Abu Dhabi 'tainted' by ...

Read More

UAE plot to wage financial war on Q...

Read More

UN: Yemen facing massive famine if ...

Read More

Global_News

Annual 'Independence March' sees protesters from Europe rally against Islam and EU to reassert nationalist sentiment.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.