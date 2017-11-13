Powerful earthquake rocks Iran-Iraq border

Eight days after his shock resignation, Lebanese PM denies rumours he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia.Read More
Sunday, 12 November 2017 13:28
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region near Iran, USGS says.
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, near the border with Iran, with shockwaves felt as far away as Qatar.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday's quake hit close to Halabjah, southeast of Sulaymaniyah, a city in the Iraqi region administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The tremor struck at 21:18 local time (18:18) GMT, and its epicentre was at a depth of 33.9km.
Pictures and footage published on social media showed people seeking safety in the streets of Sulaymaniyah while the interiors of buildings shook.
Material damages captured by Rudaw English's managing editor @OsamaGolpy in #Halabja #earthquake pic.twitter.com/6MaFWai7Vb— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) November 12, 2017
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- UK minister Priti Patel resigns over secret Israel trip
- UAE plot to wage financial war on Qatar revealed
- Saudi, UAE, Kuwait urge citizens to leave Lebanon
- Martha O'Donovan released from Zimbabwe jail on bail
- UN: Yemen facing massive famine if blockade not lifted
- Nasrallah says Saad Hariri resignation 'illegal'
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Mass graves 'of ISIL victims' found in Iraq's Hawijah
- Iraqi forces advance on ISIL-held Rawa in Anbar
- Barzani: US knew Iraqi forces planned Kirkuk takeover
- Baghdad court rules secession attempt unconstitutional
- Iraq: Twin suicide attacks kill at least five in Kirkuk
- ISIL loses al-Qaim in Iraq and Deir Az Zor in Syria
Featured_Author
Opinion
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger
|UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
|Gideon Polya