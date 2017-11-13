Powerful earthquake rocks Iran-Iraq border

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region near Iran, USGS says.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, near the border with Iran, with shockwaves felt as far away as Qatar.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday's quake hit close to Halabjah, southeast of Sulaymaniyah, a city in the Iraqi region administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The tremor struck at 21:18 local time (18:18) GMT, and its epicentre was at a depth of 33.9km.

Pictures and footage published on social media showed people seeking safety in the streets of Sulaymaniyah while the interiors of buildings shook.