Monday, November 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Powerful earthquake rocks Iran-Iraq border

Sunday, 12 November 2017 13:28

View Comments

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region near Iran, USGS says.

Sulaymaniyah

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, near the border with Iran, with shockwaves felt as far away as Qatar. 

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday's quake hit close to Halabjah, southeast of Sulaymaniyah, a city in the Iraqi region administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The tremor struck at 21:18 local time (18:18) GMT, and its epicentre was at a depth of 33.9km.

Pictures and footage published on social media showed people seeking safety in the streets of Sulaymaniyah while the interiors of buildings shook.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Iraqi forces advance on ISIL-held R...

Read More

Saudi coalition bombs Houthi defenc...

Read More

Michel Aoun presses Saudis on Saad ...

Read More

Trump, Putin agree 'no military sol...

Read More

ISIL 'recaptures 60 percent' of las...

Read More

Saudi FM: Iran 'number one state sp...

Read More

Global_News

Eight days after his shock resignation, Lebanese PM denies rumours he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.