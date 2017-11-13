Monday, November 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake

Monday, 13 November 2017 09:36

View Comments

More than 400 have people died and 2,500 were injured after 7.3 magnitude quake in border area between Iran and Iraq.

Iran-Iraq earthquake

An earthquake in the border area between Iran and Iraq has killed hundreds of people and injured thousands of others, according to Iranian officials.

The 7.3 magnitude quake on Sunday hit the Iraqi town of Halabjah, southeast of Sulaymaniyah, a city in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Tremors were felt across Iraq, parts of Iran, and as far away as Lebanon and the Gulf state of Qatar.

The initial reaction on social media was one of confusion as people tried to make sense of what they had just felt.

As details became clearer, confusion gave way to shock as images emerged of destroyed buildings in the areas closest to the epicentre and news of deaths emerged.

Some of the earliest footage of the aftermath of the quake appeared on Twitter soon after it struck late in the evening.

Twitter user Laween Qasim posted footage from the Kurdish city of Erbil in northern Iraq showing crowds of people who had gathered on a street after fleeing nearby buildings. 

Erbil resident Omar Ali, the Iraq director for the British charity Human Appeal, described scenes in the city shortly after the tremors began.

"Just survived an earthquake. Building violently shaking. Ran from 19th floor. Many tears here. Thank God, alive and out safely!" he wrote on Twitter, describing how he came across an elderly woman inside his apartment block who pleaded with him for help.

"Incredibly scary tbh (to be honest) from the 19th floor. Ran down with an old Iraqi lady ... she said don't leave me. First proper #earthquake experience."

Within hours, Ali, a British Palestinian, was back to work helping Human Appeal organise its response to the earthquake.

In neighbouring Iran, images emerged of greater devastation with rubble strewing the streets and buildings visibly damaged by the disaster.

A Twitter user named Ibrahim posted images sent to him by a relative showing the devastation in Kermanshah province, on the border with Iraq.

"People in Qasri Shirin have been buried under after the earthquake!! Electricity is gone people are outside in panic, trying to find their families," he wrote.

As the scale of the damage became clear, attention shifted to helping those in need. Some Twitter users queried what they could do, while others shared images of the outpouring of help people in Iran and Iraq were offering. 

One user, Alireza Karimi, posted pictures of Iranians in the capital, Tehran, who had gathered outside clinics where they hoped to donate blood to help treat those injured. 

Iran is vulnerable to earthquakes because it is situated at the meeting of the Eurasian, Indian and Arabian tectonic plates.

In 2003, an earthquake in the southeastern town of Bam, killed at least 26,000 people, injured tens of thousands more, and flattened its historic citadel.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Saad Hariri says he will return to ...

Read More

Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300...

Read More

Palestinians mark anniversary of Ar...

Read More

Mass graves 'of ISIL victims' found...

Read More

Iran rejects Macron's call for talk...

Read More

Hariri 'held for refusing to confro...

Read More

Global_News

Protesters carried placards that read "Trump Go Home" and "Ban Trump #1 terrorist".

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.