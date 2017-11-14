Tuesday, November 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Where does Egypt stand on Lebanon spat?

Monday, 13 November 2017 12:42

View Comments

Questions emerge about whether Egypt shares Saudi's positions on several key issues affecting the Middle East.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh al-Shukri has embarked on a visit to six Arab capitals in a bid to "reduce tensions in the region".

The tour could give some insight into Egypt's stance on several of the ongoing crises in the region, especially with regard to escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the situation in Lebanon.

Shukri began his tour in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where he met King Abdullah II and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Shukri will also visit Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the Bahraini capital Manama and Oman's capital, Muscat.

Egypt's most senior diplomat is expected to deliver messages from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the leaders of those countries.

Shukri's sentiments expressed so far imply that Egypt's position is not in line with those of its allies, especially Saudi Arabia.

Sisi has said more than once that he is against any war in the region, and that he will not take action against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

The Egyptian leader has previously condemned Iranian interference in Arab affairs and has emphasised the importance of securing the Gulf States.

However, his position on Lebanon has raised questions about where he stands exactly.

Sisi came to power in 2013 in a military coup, which overthrew Egypt's first freely elected president, Mohamed Morsi, amid mass protests against his rule.

The overthrow and the subsequent crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood were backed financially and politically by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, which poured billions of dollars into the Egyptian economy.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Saad Hariri says he will return to ...

Read More

Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300...

Read More

Palestinians mark anniversary of Ar...

Read More

Mass graves 'of ISIL victims' found...

Read More

Iran rejects Macron's call for talk...

Read More

Hariri 'held for refusing to confro...

Read More

Global_News

Sweden holds firms to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win in a hard-fought play-off.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.