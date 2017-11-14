Tuesday, November 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Erdogan calls on Russia, US to pull troops out of Syria

Monday, 13 November 2017 14:05

View Comments

Turkish president's comments come after Putin and Trump said there was 'no military solution' to Syria's war.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested Russia and the US should pull their troops out of war-torn Syria after their leaders - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - said there was "no military solution" to the country's long-running conflict.

"I am having trouble understanding these comments," Erdogan was quoted by reporters as saying on Monday before he flew out to Russia's coastal city of Sochi for talks with Putin.

"If a military solution [in Syria] is out of the question, then those who say this [Russia and the US] should pull their troops out ... and steps for a political solution should be taken," he said.

Erdogan's comments came two days after the Kremlin released a statement, issued on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam, in which Putin and Trump agreed there was no military solution to the conflict in Syria.

They also called on all parties to take part in the Geneva process - diplomatic efforts to end Syria's conflict under the auspices of the United Nations.

Russia has been a major backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the US has been supporting the Syrian YPG Kurdish forces on the ground.

In his reported comments, Erdogan said neither Russia, nor the US would be pulling out of Syria soon.

"The United States said it would completely leave Iraq, but it didn't. The world is not stupid, some realities are being told differently and practiced differently," he said.

Sochi talks

Turkey, Russia and Iran have been brokering Syria talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Ankara - a separate process than the one in Geneva.

Just like Moscow, Tehran is a major military backer of Assad, whereas Turkey supports certain rebel groups seeking to overthrow him. 

The Syrian conflict and bilateral trade were expected to be high on the agenda during the Putin-Erdogan meeting in Sochi, the fourth this year.

Erdogan, however, still has concerns over Putin and Trump's comments and is also concerned by what's unfolding in Idlib province, our correspondent said.

"Idlib is one of the most complicated battle spaces in Syria. The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army is squished in together with much more hardline elements, groups linked to al-Qaeda and the group formerly known as the Nusra Front.

"The Turks are trying to split these elements apart but the area is still under bombardment from regime forces, and the Turks aren't happy about that. 

"The Turks are also concerned about their perennial problem - the Kurds," Challands said.

Turkish troops pushed into Syria in August of last year in an effort to push Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) away from its border and to stop the advance of Kurdish fighters.

"Russia has a fairly open dialogue with the YPG which Turkey considers a terrorist group, and Erdogan has raised concerns about that here in Sochi," Challands added.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Saad Hariri says he will return to ...

Read More

Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300...

Read More

Palestinians mark anniversary of Ar...

Read More

Mass graves 'of ISIL victims' found...

Read More

Iran rejects Macron's call for talk...

Read More

Hariri 'held for refusing to confro...

Read More

Global_News

Sweden holds firms to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win in a hard-fought play-off.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.