Qatar's emir: Siege countries do not want end to crisis

Tuesday, 14 November 2017 11:44

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani says Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt are not interested in resolving Gulf dispute.

Qatar's emir says neighbouring countries that have imposed a land, sea and air blockade on the Gulf state have no desire to end the crisis in the Gulf.

Speaking at a session of Qatar's Consultative Assembly (the Shura Council) on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have shunned dialogue and do not want to resolve the situation.

The blockading countries severed ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism" and seeking close ties with Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.

"I am talking to you with all transparency. We mean what we say when we say we are ready for agreements through dialogue based on mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitments ... but on the other hand, we know that the indications we receive say siege countries don't want a solution," Sheikh Tamim said.

The emir also said the blockading countries had underestimated the strength of Qatar's people living under the blockade.

"These countries with this attitude have opened a new stage in the relations between Gulf nations. We have benefited from this experience; it brought out the best from these people, it contributed to shaping Qatar's national identity and reinforced the national unity with the leadership," he added.

Sheikh Tamim said that Qatar has been "following a policy of self-restraint" during the crisis and that "the blockading countries have not been able to convince the international community about their allegations against Qatar".

"Qatar's record on fighting terrorism is documented and known to everyone," he added.

