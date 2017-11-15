Turkey summit to gather business leaders, politicians

Human Rights Watch calls army probe that found no Rohingya civilians were killed in brutal crackdown a 'whitewash'.Read More
Tuesday, 14 November 2017 13:09
Speakers from 71 countries scheduled to address the Bosphorus Summit scheduled to begin on November 28 in Istanbul.
Prominent business people, pundits and politicians from across the world are to meet in Istanbul to attend the 8th Bosphorus Summit, a gathering of workshops and panels on global issues.
Participants from Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia and China, among other countries, will travel to the Turkish metropolis for the three-day event between November 28-30.
Almost 2,000 participants are expected to be present at the summit which will be addressed by 176 speakers from 71 countries.
The summit, which has been held since 2000, will gather with the main theme of "Design of the Future; The New Challenge of Globalisation", and with a special focus on the issues of the Middle East.
According to the organisers, the event aims to function as a platform for sustainable cooperation from different sectors and to promote Turkey effectively on a regional and global scale.
"The actions of regional powers, such as Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, today will determine the future of our region. The question is whether the Middle East will remain a stage on which the world’s bloodiest conflicts are fought, or it will become a stable and peaceful part of the world to realise its full potential," said Cengiz Ozgencil, the chairman of the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), the main organiser of the event.
"We believe that Turkey is an excellent place to have a dialogue [on the future of our region]," he said.
Some of the topics to be discussed in the summit are listed as: "Women entrepreneurship", "young leaders of the generation Z", "refugee crisis and humanitarian aid" and "the importance of universities in shaping the future."
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, Moroccan Economy and Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid, Former Deputy Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Dominican Environment and Natural Resources Minister Francisco Dominguez Brito, Jordanian Senate President HE Faisal Al-Fayez and Gazprom President Miller Aleksandr are among the speakers of the event organised under the auspices of the Turkish presidency.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Martha O'Donovan released from Zimbabwe jail on bail
- Nasrallah says Saad Hariri resignation 'illegal'
- Iraqi forces advance on ISIL-held Rawa in Anbar
- Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300 die in heavy tremor
- How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake
- Saudi FM: Iran 'number one state sponsor of terrorism'
Global_News
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger