Turkey summit to gather business leaders, politicians

Speakers from 71 countries scheduled to address the Bosphorus Summit scheduled to begin on November 28 in Istanbul.

Prominent business people, pundits and politicians from across the world are to meet in Istanbul to attend the 8th Bosphorus Summit, a gathering of workshops and panels on global issues.

Participants from Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia and China, among other countries, will travel to the Turkish metropolis for the three-day event between November 28-30.

Almost 2,000 participants are expected to be present at the summit which will be addressed by 176 speakers from 71 countries.

The summit, which has been held since 2000, will gather with the main theme of "Design of the Future; The New Challenge of Globalisation", and with a special focus on the issues of the Middle East.

According to the organisers, the event aims to function as a platform for sustainable cooperation from different sectors and to promote Turkey effectively on a regional and global scale.

"The actions of regional powers, such as Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, today will determine the future of our region. The question is whether the Middle East will remain a stage on which the world’s bloodiest conflicts are fought, or it will become a stable and peaceful part of the world to realise its full potential," said Cengiz Ozgencil, the chairman of the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), the main organiser of the event.

"We believe that Turkey is an excellent place to have a dialogue [on the future of our region]," he said.

Some of the topics to be discussed in the summit are listed as: "Women entrepreneurship", "young leaders of the generation Z", "refugee crisis and humanitarian aid" and "the importance of universities in shaping the future."

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, Moroccan Economy and Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid, Former Deputy Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Dominican Environment and Natural Resources Minister Francisco Dominguez Brito, Jordanian Senate President HE Faisal Al-Fayez and Gazprom President Miller Aleksandr are among the speakers of the event organised under the auspices of the Turkish presidency.