Wednesday, November 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Turkey summit to gather business leaders, politicians

Tuesday, 14 November 2017 13:09

View Comments

Speakers from 71 countries scheduled to address the Bosphorus Summit scheduled to begin on November 28 in Istanbul.

Prominent business people, pundits and politicians from across the world are to meet in Istanbul to attend the 8th Bosphorus Summit, a gathering of workshops and panels on global issues.

Participants from Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia and China, among other countries, will travel to the Turkish metropolis for the three-day event between November 28-30.

Almost 2,000 participants are expected to be present at the summit which will be addressed by 176 speakers from 71 countries.

The summit, which has been held since 2000, will gather with the main theme of "Design of the Future; The New Challenge of Globalisation", and with a special focus on the issues of the Middle East.

According to the organisers, the event aims to function as a platform for sustainable cooperation from different sectors and to promote Turkey effectively on a regional and global scale.

"The actions of regional powers, such as Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, today will determine the future of our region. The question is whether the Middle East will remain a stage on which the world’s bloodiest conflicts are fought, or it will become a stable and peaceful part of the world to realise its full potential," said Cengiz Ozgencil, the chairman of the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), the main organiser of the event.

"We believe that Turkey is an excellent place to have a dialogue [on the future of our region]," he said.

Some of the topics to be discussed in the summit are listed as: "Women entrepreneurship", "young leaders of the generation Z", "refugee crisis and humanitarian aid" and "the importance of universities in shaping the future."

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, Moroccan Economy and Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid, Former Deputy Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Dominican Environment and Natural Resources Minister Francisco Dominguez Brito, Jordanian Senate President HE Faisal Al-Fayez and Gazprom President Miller Aleksandr are among the speakers of the event organised under the auspices of the Turkish presidency.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Air raids kill 43 civilians in Syri...

Read More

Erdogan calls on Russia, US to pull...

Read More

Where does Egypt stand on Lebanon s...

Read More

Iran-Iraq earthquake: What happened...

Read More

Qatar investigates UAE plan to deva...

Read More

Swiss journalists detained, interro...

Read More

Global_News

Human Rights Watch calls army probe that found no Rohingya civilians were killed in brutal crackdown a 'whitewash'.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.