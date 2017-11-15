Turkey's President Erdogan meets Qatar's Emir

Gulf crisis and economic cooperation top agenda of meeting between Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim in Doha.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

During his visit, Erdogan discussed regional developments and bilateral ties with Sheikh Tamim, a month after a meeting between the two leaders in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

This is the Turkish leader's second visit to the Gulf country since the start of a major diplomatic crisis in the region more than five months ago.

Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday to attend the third meeting of Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee to be held on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his wife and Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar among other delegates, Erdogan was welcomed at the Hamad International Airport by Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Turkey’s Ambassador to Doha Fikret Ozer and other officials.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt cut ties and blockaded Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism" and fostering ties with their rival Iran. Qatar denies the accusations.

Strategic ties

Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday that the Saudi-led bloc has shunned dialogue and has no desire to end the dispute.

Erdogan, who also visited Qatar in July as part of a regional Gulf tour in a bid to defuse the crisis, has strongly spoken out against the measures applied by the Saudi-led group of countries.

In a show of solidarity, Turkey has also sent cargo ships and hundreds of planes loaded with food to help Qatar offset the blockade.

Ankara has a military base in Qatar and deployed more troops in the wake of the crisis.

The closure of the Turkish base was one of 13 demands by the Saudi-led group of countries in order to lift their embargo on Qatar.

Erdogan also visited Kuwait on Monday, where he met the Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Kuwait has been leading mediation efforts since the start of the diplomatic rift.