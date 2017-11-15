Wednesday, November 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Thousands convene in Doha for WISE education summit

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 12:35

View Comments

Patrick Awuah wins conference's top prize as leading minds discuss fake news and education in a 'post-truth' world.

WISE education summit

Some of the world's leading thinkers in the fields of education, technology and economic development convened here for the eighth World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE).

About 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries will attend the two-day summit that started on Wednesday which, since its establishment in 2009, has become a premier international gathering on the future of education.  

"Education needs to give students the tools to become immune to media and cultural impositions," Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education (QF), said at the start of the conference. 

"Issues in education demand that we examine rising phenomena and changes around us, and, when necessary, even examine education itself." 

Sheikha Moza also highlighted the blockade that was imposed on Qatar on June 5.

"Some wanted to make matters difficult for us, yet it was only difficult for them. They wanted us to change, yet we remain unchanged," she said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar in the summer and imposed a land, sea and air embargo, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

Doha has repeatedly denied the allegation, with analysts accusing Riyadh of spreading "fake news".

'Post-truth world'

Speaking on education in a post-truth world, CNN host Fareed Zakaria said: "The world is facing a difficult and daunting challenge in the wake of Donald Trump's electoral victory.

"Trump's part of a trend, you have Brexit in the UK, and the rise of the far-right... This phenomenon is concentrated to a few countries. It's not happening in Asia, or Latin America, it's in the western world - countries that are doing well economically.

"What these western countries like the US, Poland, Germany all have in common are immigrants - and what we're witnessing is a reaction to that cultural change.

"In this new world, technology is playing a pernicious role... The only thing that can stop the decline of civilisation is facts and education.

"Facts are becoming a victim and a boring truth. We cannot live in a world where black is white and white is black," said Zakaria.

'Advancing Africa'

This year's conference saw Patrick Awuah, who created a state-of-the-art university in his native Ghana, receive the conference's top prize - a gold medal and $500,000.

Awuah said he quit his highly lucrative job as an engineer with tech giant Microsoft to help "advance Africa".

"When I was working at Microsoft, I wasn't doing it for the excitement of the engineering. Me and my colleagues, we were doing it because we wanted to change the world," he said.

"That spirit of changing the world is consistent with how we change the world by helping Africa to advance."

His university Ashesi, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, offers degrees in business, computer science and engineering. 

"Our tuition fees are $11,000 - inclusive of room and board and textbooks," Awuah said.

He said 30 percent of the students pay nothing with their studies fully subsidised. "These are students coming from the continent's bottom socio-economic group."

Twenty percent pay partial fees and the remaining 50 percent pay full tuition.

"We're contributing greatly to Africa with 20 percent of the student population coming from across the continent," said Awuah.

Looking ahead to the future, Awuah said he hopes Africa's universities will produce a new generation of bold and innovative leaders who will help advance the region.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Groups decry Israel's entry ban on ...

Read More

Saudi alliance bombs Sanaa airport,...

Read More

How Turkey stood by Qatar amid the ...

Read More

Turkey summit to gather business le...

Read More

Palestinians reject reports of Saud...

Read More

Qatar's emir: Siege countries do no...

Read More

Global_News

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan told dpa news agency Germany must exert more control over mosques.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.