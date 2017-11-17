Syrian 'civilians killed' in ISIL attack in Deir Az Zor

Car bombing leaves at least 20 dead and dozens more wounded at site housing displaced families near city of Deir Az Zor.

Syria's SANA state news agency says an ISIL car bombing has killed at least 20 people and wounded 30 others at a site where displaced families are camped near the city of Deir Az Zor in eastern Syria.

It says the bombing occurred between al-Jafra and al-Koniko areas, which is located in the countryside south of Deir Az Zor city and is controlled by the Syrian government.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said 12 children were among a total of 26 victims of Friday's attack in Deir Az Zor province, where ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, also known as ISIS, is losing ground to two separate offensives.

Earlier in the day, the monitoring group said six children were among at least 10 civilians killed in shelling by the Syrian government in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The SOHR said "three persons were killed when a shell hit a house in Esh al-Warwar neighbourhood in Barzeh area; two persons were killed by a shell in al-Sabea Bahrat area, and another three persons were killed shelling in places in al-Swiqa area in Bab Srijeh in the centre of" Damascus.

Separately, SANA said four civilians, including a child, were killed on Friday when rocket shells fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta hit Souq al-Hal in al-Zablatani and al-Dwaila areas of Damascus city in a new violation of a de-escalation zone deal.

The de-escalation zones were created as part of an agreement reached between Russia, Iran and Turkey to bring violence levels down across Syria.

SANA cited a source at Damascus police command as saying that a child was killed and three other people were injured in the attack on al-Dwaila while material damage was caused to shops and houses in al-Hamidiya area.

Fighting between the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels in control of Eastern Ghouta has been escalating of late and claiming an increasing number of civilian lives.

Karate expert killed

Ahrar al-Sham group, which has positions in Harasta, launched an attack on Tuesday on a government military base in the area.

On Thursday six people were killed in shelling of a Damascus neighbourhood. Among the victims was Fadel Radi, the Syrian national karate teams coach, who died of shrapnel wounds.

Radi was injured as he was leaving al-Majd club in Bab Musalla area of Damascus city, SANA reported.

Born in 1948, Radi was a prominent karate expert in Syria since 1970 and had several achievements to his name at the Arab and international levels.

The SOHR says at least 37 people, including nine Syrian military officers, have been killed and another 174 people wounded as about 700 shells, raids and missiles have rained down on Eastern Ghouta over three days.

The Assad government has not confirmed the military's losses.