Arab League to discuss Iranian 'violations'

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.Read More
Sunday, 19 November 2017 11:48
At Saudi Arabia's request, Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Cairo.
Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, following Saudi Arabia's request to discuss Iran's "violations" and its role in "undermining Arab security and peace".
The meeting in the Egyptian capital on Sunday comes amid escalated political tensions between Riyadh on the one hand, and Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the other.
According to a report from the Reuters news agency, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil would not be present.
"A decision was taken that Lebanon would be presented by Antoine Azzam, the permanent representative to the Arab League," a source from the ministry told Reuters.
Saudi is set to discuss "the act of aggression by the Houthi militias of Iran in Yemen" after Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh on November 4, according to a memorandum distributed by the league's general secretariat, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, to member states.
Bahrain has also accused Iran of being responsible for blowing up its oil pipelines.
"What Iran is doing is undermining security and peace, not only in the Arab region but throughout the world," the memorandum stated.
Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister announced his resignation from Riyadh on the same day that the Houthis fired the missile.
The move caused Lebanon's top politicians to speculate that he was under some form of house arrest, despite his visit to Paris on Saturday, and has led to heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Bahrain FM calls on Arab nations to confront Iran
- Saudi Arabia 'swaps assets for freedom' after arrests
- Saad Hariri will be in Lebanon 'by Wednesday'
- Lebanon's Hariri arrives in France to meet Macron
- Macron to receive Hariri 'with prime minister honours'
- Hariri’s return to Lebanon: A moment of truth
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A History of Idiocy
|Uri Avnery
|Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
|Ben Tanosborn
|Assertions versus Facts
|Sheldon Richman
|Then There's Only One Choice
|William T. Hathaway
|Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
|Jacob Hornberger
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills