Sunday, November 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Arab League to discuss Iranian 'violations'

Sunday, 19 November 2017 11:48

View Comments

At Saudi Arabia's request, Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Cairo.

Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, following Saudi Arabia's request to discuss Iran's "violations" and its role in "undermining Arab security and peace".

The meeting in the Egyptian capital on Sunday comes amid escalated political tensions between Riyadh on the one hand, and Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the other.

According to a report from the Reuters news agency, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil would not be present.

"A decision was taken that Lebanon would be presented by Antoine Azzam, the permanent representative to the Arab League," a source from the ministry told Reuters.

Saudi is set to discuss "the act of aggression by the Houthi militias of Iran in Yemen" after Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh on November 4, according to a memorandum distributed by the league's general secretariat, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, to member states.

Bahrain has also accused Iran of being responsible for blowing up its oil pipelines.

"What Iran is doing is undermining security and peace, not only in the Arab region but throughout the world," the memorandum stated.

Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister announced his resignation from Riyadh on the same day that the Houthis fired the missile.

The move caused Lebanon's top politicians to speculate that he was under some form of house arrest, despite his visit to Paris on Saturday, and has led to heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Saudi Arabia 'swaps assets for free...

Read More

Palestinians to suspend US ties if ...

Read More

Egypt opens Rafah for first time un...

Read More

Saad Hariri will be in Lebanon 'by ...

Read More

Syrian 'civilians killed' in ISIL a...

Read More

Israel 'willing to share' Iran inte...

Read More

Global_News

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.