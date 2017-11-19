Sunday, November 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Bahrain FM calls on Arab nations to confront Iran

Sunday, 19 November 2017 12:53

View Comments

Arab foreign ministers meet in Cairo to condemn Iran's alleged meddling and support for militias in the region.

Arab League summit in Cairo

Bahrain's foreign minister has called on Arab countries to unite and confront Iran over its alleged support for militias in the region.

Speaking at an emergency session of the Arab League in Cairo on Sunday, Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said that Bahrain had been inflicted by "thousands of wounds" by Iran.

"Iran has arms in the region, the largest of which is Hezbollah," said the foreign minister, referring to Tehran's Lebanese ally, adding that Iran threatened the security of Arab states.

Bahrain has seen scores of incidents of violence since 2011 when tens of thousands of the country's majority Shia Muslims demanded reforms and greater rights from the minority Sunni-controlled kingdom.

Bahrain crushed the protests with the help of its Sunni Arab Gulf allies suspicious of Iran and opposed to a growing Shia influence across the region.

The special summit in the Egypt, which comes amid heightened tensions between Riyadh and Tehran over Lebanon, was requested by Saudi Arabia to discuss alleged "violations" committed by Iran in the Middle East.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told the summit that a missile that was recently fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, was "Iranian-made", describing it as an "unacceptable Iranian message".

The Houthis have repeatedly denied receiving any assistance from Tehran in Yemen's war, claiming the Burkan 2-H missile was produced in Yemen from modified weaponry.

'Blunt interference'

In his opening remarks in Cairo, Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi foreign minister, condemned Iranian activity in the region.

"This swift response reflects the gravity of the situation our countries are facing, and the region's stability and security is facing as a result of the ballistic missiles violations of Iran and the blunt interference in the domestic affairs of Arab countries," he said.

Jubeir added that Tehran was aiming "to destabilise and fuel sectarian rift among the people and to drive a wedge between ourselves and our people".

Lebanon's state-run NNA media said the country's foreign minister would not attend the Cairo meeting. It will be represented by its representative to the Arab League, Antoine Azzam, it added.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have soared since Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation on November 4, citing Iran's "grip" on his country and threats to his life.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Saudi Arabia 'swaps assets for free...

Read More

Palestinians to suspend US ties if ...

Read More

Egypt opens Rafah for first time un...

Read More

Saad Hariri will be in Lebanon 'by ...

Read More

Syrian 'civilians killed' in ISIL a...

Read More

Israel 'willing to share' Iran inte...

Read More

Global_News

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.