AFCON: Cameroon beats Egypt to lift African title

Vincent Aboubakar scores brilliant late winner, helping Cameroon to claim fifth African Cup of Nations football triumph.
Cameroon produced a stunning comeback to beat Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Gabon's capital, Libreville, on Sunday.
|Cameroon's AFCON triumphs
|
2017 - beat Egypt 2-1
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who returned to Egypt's starting line-up after an injury, found the net from inside the box after 22 minutes to give his country the lead.
But in the 59th minute, Nikolas N'Koulou equalised and put the Indomitable Lions back in the game.
Cameroon's comeback was completed at the match's final moments, when Vincent Aboubakar controlled the ball in the 89th minute, clipped it over a defender and then shot past Egypt's goalkeeper to clinch his country's fifth African title with a sublime finish.
The Besiktas striker, who came in as a substitute, delivered Cameroon's first African Cup crown since 2002 and denied Egypt an eighth title.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban
- Scores dead in heavy snowfall in Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Turkey says over 800 detained in anti-ISIL operations
- Falling green energy costs 'to stop' fossil fuel growth
- Trump aide mocked after 'Bowling Green massacre' lie
- US warns North Korea against nuclear attack
Donation
Related
- UN accused of suppressing Middle East report
- Cameroon's Anglophone areas suffer internet blackout
- Trump’s presidency bolsters autocrats as Egypt designates soccer icon a terrorist
- Film 'Mawlana' provokes outcry over religion and state
- Egypt: Attackers kill five soldiers in Sinai Peninsula
- Mohamed Aboutrika's name added to Egypt 'terror list'
Featured_Author
Opinion
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Invisible people
|Will Durst
|Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
|Jacob Hornberger
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk