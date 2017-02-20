Monday, February 20, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Egypt court upholds death sentences over football riot

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 20 February 2017 10:42

View Comments

Ten men sentenced to death over violence at Port Said football match, with one additional suspect still at large.

Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Tuesday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.

Many of the dead were crushed when panicked fans tried to escape from the Port Said stadium after a post-match pitch invasion by supporters of the local side Al-Masry. Others fell or were thrown from terraces, witnesses said at the time.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation, which is final, excluded an 11th defendant who remains at large after his death penalty was also confirmed in June 2015 by another court.

Football matches are often a flashpoint for violence in Egypt. The teams in the Port Said incident - Al-Masry and Cairo's Al-Ahly - are longtime rivals. Witnesses said the rioting broke out after Cairo fans unfurled banners insulting the local team, which had won the match 3-1.

Since then Egypt has curbed the number of people allowed to attend matches and supporters have often tried to storm stadiums they are banned from entering.

In February 2015, at least 22 people were killed outside a stadium when security forces barred fans from entering.

Most of the casualties suffocated when the crowd stampeded after police used tear gas to clear the fans trying to force their way into a league match between two Cairo clubs, Zamalek and Enppi, doctors and witnesses said.

Fan clubs known as "Ultras" were outlawed in May 2015. Relations between the Ultras and security forces have been tense for four years after the fans played a key role in the 18 days of street protests that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.