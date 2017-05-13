Chelsea crowned English Premier League winners

Substitute Batshuayi scores 82nd-minute winner against West Brom to hand Chelsea sixth English league title.
Chelsea secured the Premier League title after substitute Michy Batshuayi's 82nd-minute goal earned Antonio Conte's side a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.
Chelsea were suffering some late nerves as West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but substitute Batshuayi prodded home the winner on Friday to spark wild celebrations from Conte.
The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.
Italian Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City.
It is Chelsea's second title win in three seasons, their sixth in total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte's first season as manager.
Conte, who claimed three Serie A titles as Juventus coach, has restored the club to the winners' circle by rebuilding from the chaotic end of Jose Mourinho's second reign.
The Italian's side will now chase the double when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.
Elsewhere, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley scored the winner in possibly his last home game at Goodison Park as Everton beat Watford 1-0 in a low-key Premier League match.
England international Barkley, who has been told to tell Everton if he wants to stay at the club in the next few days, was allowed to run unchallenged from midway inside the Watford half after 56 minutes before curling a firm shot into the net.
Everton are guaranteed to finish seventh in the table while Watford, in 15th place, need one more point from two games to ensure their top-flight status for next season.
Last 10 EPL winners:
2016-17: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2013-14: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2011–12: Manchester City
2010–11: Manchester United
2009–10: Chelsea
2008–09: Manchester United
2007–08: Manchester United
