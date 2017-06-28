Wednesday, June 28, 2017
   
Bild to publish leaked parts of 2014 FIFA probe

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 09:48

Tabloid says it will publish excerpts of US lawyer's report that investigated bidding processes for next two World Cups.

FIFA World Cups

A German newspaper claims that it will publish leaked excerpts from a 2014 report that investigated the bidding processes for the next two FIFA World Cups.

Russia is set to host the 2018 football tournament, while the 2022 event will take place in Qatar.

Bild, a daily tabloid based in Berlin, on Tuesday said that the leaked report reveals that three FIFA executive committee members were flown to a party in Rio de Janeiro on a private jet belonging to the Qatari football federation, before the vote in 2010.

The report also allegedly says that a Qatari sports facility, Aspire Academy, was implicated in manipulating voting FIFA members.

MWC News contacted the academy for comment but has yet to receive a response. Most institutions in the Arab world are observing the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The report also allegedly reveals that "a former executive committee member congratulated members of the Qatari federation and thanked them by mail for a transfer of several hundred thousand euros" just after Qatar was awarded the 2022 tournament.

READ MORE: FIFA suspends audit official in bribery scandal

Russia and Qatar have always denied any wrongdoing, and FIFA's ethics committee noted that there had been suspicious behaviour during the bidding process but not enough to call into question the decision to give the tournaments to Qatar or Russia.

The 400-page report was compiled by US lawyer Michael Garcia at FIFA's request. Football's governing body released a summary of the findings in 2014, but the full report was never made available.

Garcia resigned in December 2014 in protest over the decision not to publish the report, and a summary compiled by FIFA's leading judge, Hans-Joachim Eckert, which cleared Qatar.

Peter Rossberg, the Bild journalist who obtained the report, said in a Facebook post that the Garcia report was "a portrayal of a completely corrupt system" and that it led to arrests of many football officials as part of criminal investigations.

"It was the beginning of a big avalanche," he said.

