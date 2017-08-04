Friday, August 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Neymar signs PSG deal to complete world record transfer

Friday, 04 August 2017 08:59

View Comments

The forward joins Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a mind-boggling $263m and reputed weekly salary of $653,000.

Neymar has completed his record-shattering transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a five-year deal with the French club after it triggered his 222 million euros ($263m) release clause.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward, who will be presented to fans on Saturday, is committed to PSG until June 2022, the club said in a statement. Media reports have said he could earn around 550,000 euros ($653,000) per week.

"Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams," Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, said on Thursday.

Both Barcelona and Spain's La Liga questioned whether the move complied with UEFA's financial regulations, with the club saying they would report the deal to European football's governing body.

transfer

The transfer doubles the previous world record fee paid when Paul Pogba moved last August from Juventus to Manchester United for 105m euros ($124.7m).

With the Spanish giants certain to be in the market for a replacement for the Brazilian forward - and with a hefty budget to invest - the Neymar move could set off a chain reaction of deals at top clubs across Europe.

Neymar said he was looking forward to delivering trophies for the French club.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," he said in the club's statement.

READ MORE: Qatar concerned at low-pay report

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

Neymar is escaping the shadow of five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi at Barcelona and will become the biggest star in the French league in a team without the track record of success to match his former club.

While Barcelona has lifted the European Cup five times, PSG is yet to win the competition.

Financial Fair Play?

Barcelona said on Thursday that Neymar's release clause had been paid.

Barcelona said in a statement on their website they would pass on details of the operation to European football body, UEFA, "so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case".

Barcelona did not specify why they believed there might be a disciplinary issue relating to the deal. Javier Tebas, head of La Liga had earlier said that PSG were engaged in "financial doping" and the Spanish body would also complain to UEFA.

Tebas referred to PSG, owned by Qatari Sports Investments, as a "state-backed club".

UEFA, whose financial fair play rules ban clubs from spending more than their generated revenue, declined to comment but a spokesman noted that international transfers are within the remit of global governing body FIFA.

A source from Spain's La Liga said earlier on Thursday that the league had rejected the payment of the clause to them after Neymar's lawyers visited its headquarters in Madrid to try to settle the transfer and pay the fee.

Leading coaches such as Arsenal's Arsene Wenger and Manchester United's Jose Mourinho lamented that the move could cause even greater inflation in transfer fees and player wages.

"It also looks like the inflation is accelerating," said Wenger, whose 21 years at Arsenal have been characterised by - relatively - prudent spending.

"It's beyond calculation and beyond rationality."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.